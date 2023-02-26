Iran schoolgirls 'intentionally' poisoned

  1. Home
Published February 26th, 2023 - 05:02 GMT
schoolgirls
One of the primary school girls in Rasht, Guilan province, Iran. (Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Iran reported several poisoning attacks on schoolgirls in different cities in the past few months.

A senior Iranian health official stated that the latest spate of mass illnesses affected by schoolgirls was caused by deliberate poisoning using "chemical compounds."

According to sources, most of the infections were reported in the city of Qom, located south of Tehran and it is the seventh largest city in the country.

Iran’s deputy education minister Younes Panahi said that the poisoning incidents are likely "intentional," adding that there're some people who want to close "all schools, especially girls' schools."

The attacks come after several months following the mass protests that are taking place in Iran due to the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was killed in the custody of the country's morality police for not following the dress code imposed by the Iranian government.

