Iran schoolgirls 'intentionally' poisoned

ALBAWABA - Iran reported several poisoning attacks on schoolgirls in different cities in the past few months.

A senior Iranian health official stated that the latest spate of mass illnesses affected by schoolgirls was caused by deliberate poisoning using "chemical compounds."

Heartbreaking;



For about three months, schoolgirls in different cities of Iran, especially in the city of Qom, have been facing symptoms of poisoning after inhaling a smell similar to the smell of fruit. Many of them were taken to the hospital.



However, the authorities of…

According to sources, most of the infections were reported in the city of Qom, located south of Tehran and it is the seventh largest city in the country.

Iran’s deputy education minister Younes Panahi said that the poisoning incidents are likely "intentional," adding that there're some people who want to close "all schools, especially girls' schools."

‘Chemical attacks on schoolgirls in Iran following months of protests’



1/ There have been a series of chemical attacks poisoning schoolgirls in Iran over the past months during which students first detect some strange smell in school and then fell sick

pic.twitter.com/Wy8xt1E2oC — Maryam Moqaddam مریم مقدم (@MaryamMoqaddam) February 26, 2023

The attacks come after several months following the mass protests that are taking place in Iran due to the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was killed in the custody of the country's morality police for not following the dress code imposed by the Iranian government.