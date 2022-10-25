  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. School principal and police strip school girls naked in Iran

School principal and police strip school girls naked in Iran

Published October 25th, 2022 - 10:26 GMT
Mahsa Amini
Demonstrators chant slogans while marching during the "March of Solidarity for Iran" in Washington, DC, on October 15, 2022. Demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini, enter a fifth week. Amini, 22, died on September 16, three days after she was arrested by Iran's notorious morality police. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)

Crackdowns against protesters continue in Iran since the death of an Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, three days after her arrest by the country's morality police over her improper hijab. In the latest wave by Iranian forces, a video was shared online from Sadr High School in Tehan where the police targeted the school girls.

Also ReadFrance Uses Mahsa Amini to Tighten Anti-Hijab RulesFrance Uses Mahsa Amini to Tighten Anti-Hijab Rules

Students at Sadr High School are said to be stripped naked and pushed down the stairs by their principal and Iranian security forces who raided their school.

According to sources, the school girls were also beaten up violently by the police and forces threw tear gas on their parents who protested outside the school. One student was taken to the hospital in Tehan.

Also ReadFrance Uses Mahsa Amini to Tighten Anti-Hijab Rules60 Minutes Reporter Under Fire for Wearing Hijab During Raisi Interview

Weeks ago, the Iran security forces have beaten 16-year-old Asra Panahi to death after raiding the Shahed girls high school. The girl has refused to sing an anthem that praises Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Several other girls were also injured in the incident.

Protests have been going on in Iran for over one month after the death of Mahsa Amini, who is the icon of the protests. Over 200 people were reported killed in the latest uprising according to the human rights group report. Protesters are chanting slogans against the Islamic regime and Khamenei.

Tags:Mahsa AminiIranprotestsanti-government protest

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...