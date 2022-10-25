School principal and police strip school girls naked in Iran

Crackdowns against protesters continue in Iran since the death of an Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, three days after her arrest by the country's morality police over her improper hijab. In the latest wave by Iranian forces, a video was shared online from Sadr High School in Tehan where the police targeted the school girls.

Students at Sadr High School are said to be stripped naked and pushed down the stairs by their principal and Iranian security forces who raided their school.

According to sources, the school girls were also beaten up violently by the police and forces threw tear gas on their parents who protested outside the school. One student was taken to the hospital in Tehan.

Weeks ago, the Iran security forces have beaten 16-year-old Asra Panahi to death after raiding the Shahed girls high school. The girl has refused to sing an anthem that praises Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Several other girls were also injured in the incident.

Today Security forces attack the parents of schoolgirls outside the Sadr High School in Tehran.



School principal stripped girls in naked, beat them & pushed some down the stairs. One of the student was transferred to hospital. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/MEw7gRoNxa — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 24, 2022

Protests have been going on in Iran for over one month after the death of Mahsa Amini, who is the icon of the protests. Over 200 people were reported killed in the latest uprising according to the human rights group report. Protesters are chanting slogans against the Islamic regime and Khamenei.