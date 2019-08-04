Iran Seizes Another Foreign Oil Tanker in The Gulf

Iran said Sunday it has seized a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf for allegedly smuggling fuel, according to the official IRNA news agency.

In a statement, the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said the vessel was captured near the Farsi Island.

The tanker was carrying 700,000 liters of smuggled fuel and was taken to the Bushehr port, the IRGC statement said.





It remains unclear the nationality of the seized vessel.

Last month, Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, in a retaliatory action for the seizure of an Iranian vessel by Gibraltar -- a British oversees territory.

