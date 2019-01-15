Iran Should Cooperate With Taliban Against ISIS - Tehran Official

Iran should “cooperate” with the Taliban against the Daesh terrorist group. (AFP/File)

Iran should “cooperate” with the Taliban against the Daesh terrorist group, Hashmatullah Falahat Pishe, chairman of Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said Monday.

Speaking to the Iranian Workers News Agency (ILNA), Pishe stressed that this sought-for cooperation “isn’t tantamount to recognition or friendship”, asserting that a degree of coordination with the militant group “could lead to a resolution”.

Pishe also blamed the U.S. for the emergence of Daesh in Afghanistan.

"Under such circumstances, we believe we should cooperate with the Taliban against Daesh’s emerging influence [in Afghanistan],” he said, “which is why Iran has voiced support for talks [with the Taliban].”

Pishe went on to stress that Iran’s foreign policy was aimed primarily at promoting regional peace and stability.

