Iran Starts Nuclear Talks With World Powers in Vienna

ALBAWABA - Following a five-month break, Iran and world powers on Monday kicked off talks in Vienna. Diplomats of Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK convened at the luxury hotel according to Anadolu news.



Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, said his country had what he labeled a "serious will” to ensure the lifting of US sanctions during the new round of Vienna talks, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.

After a break of more than five months, talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna. Many obstacles to reaching a new deal still remain, particularly an Iranian insistence that all sanctions be immediately lifted. https://t.co/hgD5ZwscbT — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) November 29, 2021



Kani added that this round of talks will focus on the removal of sanctions, so a specified time could not be predicted for the seventh round of negotiations in Vienna.



It's the first time in half a year that world powers with the aim to restore a 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that gave Iran relief from economic sanctions while asking that Iran limit its nuclear program according to UPI.



The Trump administration abandoned the pact in 2018 and cut off Iran's oil sales and threatened any company of doing business with Iran would be cut off from business in the United States. These sanctions still are in place according to the American news agency.

Iran’s FM @Amirabdolahian and UNSG António Guterres have held talks over the phone about regional and international issues including the developments in #Afghanistan and the nuclear talks in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/8U5CCpXUyM — Iran Foreign Ministry 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) November 30, 2021



The Vienna meetings are the start of a process that could talk sometime to bear fruit. Messages will be communicated to the US diplomats as the Iranian side refuses to hold direct talks with Washington since the US is no longer party to the nuclear deal, according to Anadolu.



Meanwhile Israel is keeping the pressure up ahead of the meetings. Israel reportedly shared intelligence with the U.S. and European allies suggesting that Iran is preparing to enrich uranium to 90 percent purity - the level needed for nuclear weapons - in the run-up to the resumption of talks on Monday according to the Daily Mail.



But U.S. sources told the Axios news website that Israel believes Iran could be ready to produce 90 percent enriched uranium within weeks, the London daily newspaper reported.

Iran's newly elected president, Ebrahim Raisi, has heightened his government's demands in new agreement talks following attacks on Iran's nuclear program. A year ago, a leading Iranian scientist was assassinated -- an attack believed to have originated in Israel, the UPI stated.

Former CIA Analyst Fred Fleitz slams the Biden Administration's handling of the threats. @Stinchfield1776. pic.twitter.com/jCLW00dFmh — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 30, 2021



Meanwhile, in a full report on the start of the meetings Anadolu suggested this is last-ditch attempt to restore the 2015 nuclear accord quoting Kani as saying the Monday meeting would focus on discussing the outlook of this round of talks, with a timetable to be announced later.



Meanwhile, Russia's top negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov reiterated in an interview with IRNA that he firmly believes that reaching an agreement is feasible in this round of negotiations, adding he is optimistic about the current round of talks.



On lingering differences between Iran and the Western powers, Ulyanov said: "It is the task of diplomats to overcome differences and difficulties." He said he is "optimistic" and believes that it will be "disastrous" if these processes fail to succeed, he was quoting by Anadolu as saying.

Iranians refuse to meet US delegation as nuclear talks resume in Vienna https://t.co/9WXxr8xRph pic.twitter.com/LnSbAV4LFN — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) November 29, 2021

"It might have very extremely negative consequences for everybody. So our task is preventing negative threats and overcoming them and bringing the negotiations to the successful conclusions," IRNA quoted Ulyanov as saying.



After the meeting, EU diplomat Enrique Mora told reporters that he feels “positive” that important things could happen in the weeks to come.



All participants showed a willingness to listen to the positions and “sensibilities” of the new Iranian delegation, Mora said. At the same time, Tehran’s team made clear it wants to engage in “serious work” to bring the accord back to life, he added, and as reported by the Turkish-based news agency.



