Iran summons Iraqi ambassador

ALBAWABA - Iran summoned the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran after the Baghdad government's alleged invitation of "separatist groups" to attend an official ceremony.

According to Iranian local media, the event took place in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and was attended by some members of the "separatist groups" which triggered Iran's anger.

The Iraqi ambassador was called in by the Iranian Foreign Ministry in protest at an invitation given to the members of separatist groups to take part in an official meeting in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and at the continued activities of terrorist groups in that region. pic.twitter.com/U987kSOFg7 — Iran Observer (@Iranobserver01) May 14, 2023

Nevertheless, ISNA News Agency also reported that the continued movements of some terrorist groups in this region led the the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Iran to summon the Iraqi ambassador on Saturday morning.

The ministry denounced in a statement inviting members of "separatist groups," which is a term used by Iran to describe Kurdish groups."

The Iranian government considered that Iraq broke the recent security agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq after inviting the members.

"Though the groups were not named, the reference appeared to be to Kurdish armed groups, including the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, a banned group that has advocated for the separation of the northwestern province of Kurdistan from Iran and the overthrow of the government," AlJazeera reported on Sunday.