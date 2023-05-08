Iran executes 2 men for burning Quran, promoting atheism

ALBAWABA - An Iranian court handed down a death sentence against two men who burnt the Quran and insulted Prophet Muhammad, according to Mizan News Agency - the judiciary media center reported on Monday.

The court charged Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare with blasphemy, insulting Islam, its values, the prophet and other sanctities, the local Iranian media said.

🚨حکم اعدام #یوسف_مهرداد و #صدرالله_فاضلی_زارع ۲ قرآن‌سوز هتاک به دین و مقدسات اسلامی اجرا شد.



📍محکومین، اهانت‌های خود به مقدسات دینی را در فضای مجازی منتشر می‌کردند.https://t.co/FC4N0zaU3n pic.twitter.com/WZSXxk7iUx — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) May 8, 2023

According to reports, a complaint was filed in 2019 against a group of people in Iran with suspected activities such as sharing vulgar photos and links.

After an investigation, the two men were arrested for running dozens of online anti-religion platforms dedicated to the hatred of Islam, the promotion of atheism and insults to sanctities.

Amnesty International condemns Iran's Supreme Court upholding the unjust conviction and death sentence of German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd after a grossly unfair sham trial. He is now at imminent risk of execution. @khamenei_ir must halt his execution & free him NOW. pic.twitter.com/2DW94CwZsD — Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) April 26, 2023

Days ago, Amnesty International denounced in a statement Iran's "unjust conviction and death sentence of German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd after a grossly unfair sham trial. He is now at imminent risk of execution."

The organization called the Iranian government to immediately release Sharmahd, 67, and quash his death sentence.