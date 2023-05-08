Iran executes 2 men for burning Quran, promoting atheism

  1. Home
Published May 8th, 2023 - 10:19 GMT
An Iranian women, life, freedom protest held in the United States. (Shutterstock)
Sources added that the two men secretly ran an anti-religion platforms.

ALBAWABA - An Iranian court handed down a death sentence against two men who burnt the Quran and insulted Prophet Muhammad, according to Mizan News Agency - the judiciary media center reported on Monday.

The court charged Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare with blasphemy, insulting Islam, its values, the prophet and other sanctities, the local Iranian media said.

According to reports, a complaint was filed in 2019 against a group of people in Iran with suspected activities such as sharing vulgar photos and links.

After an investigation, the two men were arrested for running dozens of online anti-religion platforms dedicated to the hatred of Islam, the promotion of atheism and insults to sanctities.

Days ago, Amnesty International denounced in a statement Iran's "unjust conviction and death sentence of German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd after a grossly unfair sham trial. He is now at imminent risk of execution."

The organization called the Iranian government to immediately release Sharmahd, 67, and quash his death sentence.

