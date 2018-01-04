Iran: Trump's Tweets Are Inciting Protests

Iranian students scuffle with police at the University of Tehran during a demonstration driven by anger over economic problems, in the capital Tehran on Dec. 30, 2017 (STR/AFP)

Iran said Donald Trump's "absurd" tweets have incited anti-regime protests and the United States "has crossed every limit" in international relations.

Washington was accused of intervening "in a grotesque way in Iran's internal affairs" amid riots across the country that have claimed 21 lives and led to hundreds of arrests.

Iranian Ambassador to the U.N., Gholamali Khoshroo, hit out after Trump unleashed a series of tweets backing protesters, saying Iran is "failing at every level" and declaring that it is "time for change" in the Islamic Republic.

"The President and Vice-President of the United States, in their numerous absurd tweets, incited Iranians to engage in disruptive acts," the ambassador wrote to the U.N. Security Council president and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Meanwhile, Iran's telecoms minister has said that Telegram will only be unblocked if it removed "terrorist" content after the social media app was shut down during this week's protests. The messaging service is normally used by 25 million daily and had become a key way of bypassing Iran's highly restrictive media environment.

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said the protests rose from economic discontent, and that they were not rooted in the political issues that spurred huge numbers to demonstrate in 2009.

