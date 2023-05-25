Iran unveils developed ballistic missile

ALBAWABA - Iranian government has uncovered its latest ballistic missile, a medium-range precision-guided projectile named Kheibar, Press TV reported on Thursday.

The new developed ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers and a warhead weighing 1,500 kilograms was launched in the presence of Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtian.

Local Iranian media outlets said that this comes as Iran is marking the 41st anniversary of the liberation of the southwestern city of Khorramshahr.

Iran unveils ‘Khaibar’ ballistic missile with range of 2,000km, capable of carrying 1,500kg warhead pic.twitter.com/zIJQmaPGqJ — Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 25, 2023

The ballistic missile, which was developed by the experts of the Ministry of Defense's Aerospace Industries Organization, is one of the most advanced missiles.

Nevertheless, the Kheibar missile has new developed features that "allows it to control and adjust its trajectory outside the Earth’s atmosphere, and to deactivate its guidance system upon entering the atmosphere again, giving it complete immunity against electronic warfare attacks," Press TV added.

Iran is known for having one of the biggest missile programs in the region. It said that weapons are capable of reaching Israel and U.S. bases in the Middle East.