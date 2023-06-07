Iranian actress Shaghayegh Dehghan jailed for removing hijab

ALBAWABA - An Iranian court jailed the Iranian actress Shaghayegh Dehghan for appearing in public without a hijab, according to the Iranian media website Fararu.

The lawyer of the Iranian actress, Kaveh Rad, said that the court sentenced Dehghan to 10 days in jail for removing her hijab in public. The lawyer maintained that judges decided to replace the imprisonment with a fine.

The court accused the Iranian actress of "violating public chastity by publishing pictures of the audience without a veil during the unveiling session of a book." She was one of six other actresses who were on trial for removing their hijabs.

Actress Shaghayegh Dehghan appeared at a book launch in Tehran without the state-mandated hijab on Friday.



Several actresses have been summoned to court in recent days for appearing in public without hijabs. pic.twitter.com/d9SuqLlKcH — IranHumanRights.org (@ICHRI) May 7, 2023

In early May, reports said that Iranian actresses Baran Kosari and Shaghayegh Dehghan are facing legal action for posting pictures without wearing hijabs.

Since the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of Iran's morality police, massive protests erupted across the country as people called for more women's freedom and against the compulsory hijab rules.

Hundreds of women and men took to the streets to slam the death of Mahsa Amini, women cut their hair and bunt hijabs in protest of harsh women restrictions in the country.

An Iranian-American woman model Mahlagha Jaberi wore a controversial black dress with a neck made to look like gallows rope to slam the rising number of executions in Iran at the Cannes Film Festival.