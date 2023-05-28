Iranian model slams executions with controversial dress

ALBAWABA - Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi made a strong political statement during her latest appearance at Cannes Film Festival.

The famous model, 33, wore a controversial black dress with a neck made to look like gallows rope to slam the rising number of executions in Iran.

Mahlagha Jaberi posted on Instagram thanking people who had a hand in creating such a great dress that carries out a firm political statement.

She wrote: "Dedicated to the people of Iran." "Stop executions," the Iranian model's dress reads from the back.

The long black dress was designed by fashion designer Jila Saber, who has over 88,000 followers on Instagram.

Jaberi has over 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

According to Human Rights Watch, since late April, the Iranian authorities have executed at least 60 people, including an Iranian-Swedish national on alleged terror-related charges.

Iranian authorities are sentencing people to death for participating in the latest anti-government protests following the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police for wearing the hijab "improperly."

On Sept. 13, Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iranian police for violating the country's dress code and was allegedly beaten up and entered a coma then died three days later.

The death of Amini has caused nationwide protests inside and outside Iran where people called Iran's authorities to abolish the dress code and compulsory hijab rules.

Women protested by cutting their hair and burning hijabs.