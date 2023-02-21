Iranian foundation thanks attacker of Salman Rushdie

ALBAWABA - Iranian foundation celebrated the man who attacked American-British-Indian novelist Salman Rushdie last year in the United States, Iran's state TV revealed on its Telegram channel.

The foundation offered an agricultural land to Hadi Matar, who is a Shiite Muslim American from New Jersey, as a reward for his "brave action."

Mohammad Esmail Zarei, secretary of the Foundation to Implement Imam Khomeini's Fatwas thanked Matar and said that he made "Muslims happy by blinding one of Rushdie's eyes and disabling one of his hands."

Rushdie was stabbed by Matar on Aug. 12 minutes before his public lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York.

The argument around the novelist began in 1989, a year after releasing his novel "The Satanic Verses," when the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for his assassination and set a bounty of $3 million for his death.