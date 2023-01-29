Iranian military facility hit by drones

ALBAWABA - An explosion shook a military facility affiliated with Iran's defense ministry, but no casualties were reported.

The ammunition manufacturing facility in the central Isfahan province was attacked by micro drones. Iranian sources said that the attack failed in view of the readiness and preparedness of the defense system stationed in the area.

According to circulating information, one of the three drones that attacked the facility was shot down by the defense system, while the two other drones exploded after they got caught in traps set by the defense system.

The attack did not result in any loss of life or work disruption at the facility. It is said that the attack led to minor damage on the roof of the facility only.

Until the moment of writing the report, no party has claimed responsibility for the accident, but an investigation is underway to uncover the reason and who is behind the attack.

However, fingers are still being pointed at Israel, which threatened military action against Iran, its arch enemy.



During the past years, a number of explosions and fires occurred in various Iranian facilities, and Isfahan in particular is a strategic target, as it is one of the most important Iranian cities and includes Natanz Nuclear Facility.

