Iranian parents protest in front of education ministry

ALBAWABA - Parents of students poisoned in Iran protested in front of the education ministry against serial poisoning attacks targeting schoolgirls across the country.

Medical staff and teachers accused the Iranian government officials of attempting to silence the victims. More than 5,000 students were affected by the poisoning attacks, CNN reported.

.@AlinejadMasih says students in Iran think the suspected poisoning of schoolgirls "is an act of revenge" by the regime.



"But you know what bothers me and millions of Iranians? [T]he US government actually called on the Iranian regime to do an investigation." @jdbalart @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/VCzlC94nsZ — José Díaz-Balart Reports (@JDBalartMSNBC) March 3, 2023

The United States decried the latest wave of poisoning attacks targeting girls' schools since late November describing it as "unconscionable."

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, said: "Women and girls everywhere have a fundamental right to education." She added: "There must be a credible, independent investigation and accountability for those responsible."

Women and girls everywhere have a fundamental right to education, and the continued poisoning of schoolgirls across Iran is unconscionable. There must be a credible, independent investigation and accountability for those responsible. pic.twitter.com/eYSRXAloQ6 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) March 7, 2023

The U.S. government requested the United Nations to interfere in Iran and open an investigation into the poisoning attacks.

Last Monday, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the poisoning attacks calling it an "unforgivable crime" and asking authorities to track it down "without mercy."