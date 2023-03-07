Iranian parents protest in front of education ministry

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Published March 7th, 2023 - 05:30 GMT
This grab taken from a UGC video made available on the ESN platform on March 4, 2023, shows families gathering and chanting slogans outside an education ministry building in Tehran, following poisoning attacks on students. (Photo by Anonymous/ESN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Parents of students poisoned in Iran protested in front of the education ministry against serial poisoning attacks targeting schoolgirls across the country.

Medical staff and teachers accused the Iranian government officials of attempting to silence the victims. More than 5,000 students were affected by the poisoning attacks, CNN reported.

The United States decried the latest wave of poisoning attacks targeting girls' schools since late November describing it as "unconscionable."

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, said: "Women and girls everywhere have a fundamental right to education." She added: "There must be a credible, independent investigation and accountability for those responsible."

The U.S. government requested the United Nations to interfere in Iran and open an investigation into the poisoning attacks.

Last Monday, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the poisoning attacks calling it an "unforgivable crime" and asking authorities to track it down "without mercy."

