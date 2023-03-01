Raisi reacts to schoolgirls' poisoning incidents

ALBAWABA - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi commented for the first time since the serial poisoning attacks on schoolgirls in different cities in Iran.

Over 100 students were hospitalized after being poisoned in Iran in the latest spat of poisoning incidents that are targeting girls' schools.

Serial poisoning of schoolgirls continues in Iran; several schools were attacked with noxious fumes today again, including in Tehran and Kermanshah. Images coming out show emergency services, distressed parents outside schools and girls sick, hospitalised. #IRGCterrorist @amnesty pic.twitter.com/3o40XKGwuA — Ali Javanmardi (@Javanmardi75) March 1, 2023

An Iranian official website said that Raisi assigned Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to provide "continuous information on the results of the investigation" into the attacks.

During the past three months, hundreds of poisoning cases were reported in Iran with an attempt to force close the girls' schools, an Iranian governmental website reportedly said.

Poisoning attacks were reported in Qom, Tehran, Ardabil and Kermanshah.

Poisoning of school girls continue in Iran as the regime provides no answerpic.twitter.com/zST3fMv2aG — mina bai (@bai_mina) March 1, 2023

A senior Iranian health official stated that the latest spate of mass illnesses affected by schoolgirls was caused by deliberate poisoning using "chemical compounds."