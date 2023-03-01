  1. Home
Raisi reacts to schoolgirls' poisoning incidents

Published March 1st, 2023 - 04:54 GMT
poisoning attacks
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows President Ebrahim Raisi greeting the crowds gathered in Tehran's Azadi Square to mark the 44nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, on February 11, 2023. (Photo by Iranian Presidency / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi commented for the first time since the serial poisoning attacks on schoolgirls in different cities in Iran.

Over 100 students were hospitalized after being poisoned in Iran in the latest spat of poisoning incidents that are targeting girls' schools.

An Iranian official website said that Raisi assigned Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to provide "continuous information on the results of the investigation" into the attacks.

During the past three months, hundreds of poisoning cases were reported in Iran with an attempt to force close the girls' schools, an Iranian governmental website reportedly said.

Poisoning attacks were reported in Qom, Tehran, Ardabil and Kermanshah.

A senior Iranian health official stated that the latest spate of mass illnesses affected by schoolgirls was caused by deliberate poisoning using "chemical compounds."

