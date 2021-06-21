  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iranian President-elect Raeisi Holds First Press Conference

Iranian President-elect Raeisi Holds First Press Conference

Published June 21st, 2021 - 10:10 GMT
Ebrahim Raeisi holds his first press conference
Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi addresses his first press conference in the capital Tehran, on June 21, 2021. Iran's new president hailed what he called a 'massive' voter turnout during last week's presidential election. The ultraconservative cleric was declared the winner of the election on the weekend, replacing moderate Hassan Rouhani. ATTA KENARE / AFP
Highlights
Ebrahim Raeisi has won June 18 presidential election.

Iran’s President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi is holding his first press conference after clinching a landslide victory in the June 28 presidential election.

Also ReadMeet the New Master of Iran, Ebrahim Raeisi, Also Accused of Human Rights CrimesMeet the New Master of Iran, Ebrahim Raeisi, Also Accused of Human Rights Crimes

In his opening remarks, Raeisi said the Iranian nation voiced their message to the world through the presidential poll, noting that “one message was national unity and coherence.” 

“The message of the Iranian nation was the necessity of a change in the economic situation,” he said.

The message of the Iranian nation, he continued, was the need to fight corruption, poverty and discrimination, and in one word the realization of justice in all aspects of the people’s lives.


“This vast and meaningful presence of the people occurred in spite of the coronavirus situation and hostilities and the psychological warfare of Iran’s enemies,” he said.

Also ReadMeet the New Master of Iran, Ebrahim Raeisi, Also Accused of Human Rights CrimesIranians Elect Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi as New President

Raeisi said the message of the Iranian nation is insistence on the values of the glorious Islamic Revolution and steadfastness on the path of the late founder of the Revolution, Imam Khomeini, and the martyrs, especially General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in January 2020 by the United States.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Ebrahim RaeisiIranPresidentelections

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Press TV. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...