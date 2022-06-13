Iranian President Promises 'Blood' For Israeli Assassination

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has reiterated condemnation of the Israeli assassination of a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) last month, saying the terrorist move is a sign of desperation and despair of the enemies of the Islamic Republic.

Raeisi made the remark in a Sunday visit to the residence of Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, who was assassinated in a terrorist attack in the Iranian capital of Tehran on May 22 after two motorcyclists shot him five times before fleeing the scene.

Khodaei was dismounting his car to enter his home in an eastern neighborhood of the capital when three bullets hit him in the head and two bullets in the hand.

“The fact that the enemies of the Islamic Republic, instead of confronting on the battlefield, carry out such cowardly assassinations, is a sign of their desperation and despair while [indicative of] triumph and power of the Islamic Republic,” Raeisi said.

The Iranian president hailed the sacrifices of the slain IRGC member and wished patience and blessings to the bereaved family of Colonel Khodaei.

The New York Times on May 25 cited an intelligence official as saying that Israel had informed American officials that it was behind the assassination.

The US daily also cited Israeli officials who claimed that Khodaei was allegedly involved in planning cross-border plots against Israelis.

President Raeisi said at the time that "the global arrogance" was behind the terrorist act, vowing “definite revenge” for the blood of the martyr.

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami also warned that Iran will take a “harsh” revenge on those who assassinated the colonel.



Iran’s tanker building for Venezuela proves efficiency of resistance

In a separate development on Sunday, Raeisi said the delivery of a 113,000-ton tanker built by Iranian engineers and shipbuilding industries to Venezuela is an example of the country’s high capacity and capability in exporting technical and engineering services to the world and proving the efficiency of the model of resistance economy.

On Saturday, Iran’s Sadra shipbuilding company successfully delivered a second large oil tanker ordered by Venezuela during a visit to Tehran by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The tanker, which is of the Aframax type, was delivered to the Venezuelan customer during a ceremony earlier in the day in Sadra shipbuilding yards in southern Iran.

Expressing satisfaction over the delivery of the oil tanker to Venezuela, Raeisi said, “While the enemies of Iran and Venezuela try to impede the progress of the free nations of the two countries by imposing severe restrictions and harsh sanctions, the delivery of the 113,000-ton tanker built by Iranian engineers and shipbuilding industry is an example of Iran's high capabilities in exporting technical and engineering services to the world and proves the efficiency of the model of resistance economy.”

The Iranian president added that the construction and delivery of the oil tanker, which has also been approved by the Venezuelan Technical and Engineering Group, in addition to helping the Venezuelan government achieve its goal of independence in maritime transport, shows once again that the will and unity of revolutionary nations and governments are much stronger and more effective than the US sanctions.

Pointing to the economies of Iran and Venezuela, Raeisi said such cooperation is a suitable model for all developing and independent countries to see that great things can be done through cooperation and interaction.

Iran’s chief executive also announced that two more tankers were under construction, expressing hope that they would be ready for delivery to Venezuela soon.

This article has been adapted from its original source.