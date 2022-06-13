Iranians Protest in Tehran Over Local Currency Drop, Taxes Spike

ALBAWABA - Protests have reached the Iranian capital Tehran. This is what is being said now:

الانتفاضة تمتد حتي تشمل العاصمه طهران بسبب انهيار الاقتصاد الإيراني و نظام طهران الوحشي عاجز عن إدارة البلاد pic.twitter.com/YLiew2n9Ut — hamid mtasher (@HamedMusher) June 13, 2022

The social media is rife with news about different demonstrations in the capital:

#Iran regime forces have taken repressive measures today to prevent protests by #Tehran bazaars pic.twitter.com/vSbQl5OsLo — Maria Ali (@ItsMariaAli1) June 13, 2022

Merchants and shopkeepers are angry. They are protesting the downward spiral of the Iranian rial and the increase in taxes, they are chanting “do not be afraid, do not be afraid, we are all together” and “disgrace, disgrace”.

Merchants & Shopkeepers Protest Downward Spiral of Rial & Rampant Increase in Taxes, Demonstrate in Tehran &Arak



Demonstrators chanted “Do not be afraid, do not be afraid, we are all together” &“Disgrace, disgrace”.#Iran #IranProtests #IranRegimeChangehttps://t.co/i5UvHCwnya pic.twitter.com/249yv0XfKe — Mitra Motamed 🇺🇦💛💙 (@MitraMotamed) June 13, 2022

One blogger said shop-owners on two major streets of #Tehran protested Sunday and Monday to complain about new tax schemes. Protests also took place in Amin-Hozur, at Lale-zar and the city of Arak.

The Iranian currency plummeted to an all-time low against the US dollar on Sunday amid soaring inflation and a nuclear deal standoff, Anadolu reported.

The fledgling rial dropped to 332,000 against the greenback for the first time in Iran’s history, with foreign currencies fiercely rallying against it and he currency has seen more than 25% devaluation since March and an almost tenfold drop since 2017, sending ripples of fear and shock across the sanctions-hit country, the Turkish news agency added.