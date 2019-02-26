Iran's Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif Resigns Through Instagram

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (AFP/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Javad Zarif Follow >

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif announced Monday that he was stepping down in a post on his official Instagram account.

"I sincerely apologize for the services I could not carry out and all the shortcomings during my time as foreign minister," Zarif said, noting he could no longer carry out his duties.

"I thank the Iranian nation and valued officials for the kindness they showed over the last 67 months.”

Speaking to Iran's official IRNA news agency, Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Abbas Mousavi confirmed Zarif's resignation.

No reason for the resignation has been specified.

This article has been adapted from its original source.