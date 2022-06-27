Iran's Khatibzade: Riyadh Wants to Continue Talking With Tehran

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published June 27th, 2022 - 06:40 GMT
ALBAWABA - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzade said Saudi Arabia wants to continue to talking with Tehran about re-establishing a diplomatic rapprochement.

Saudi Arabia cut off diplomatic relations in 2016 and it is hoped continuing talks between the two countries in Iraq will lead to eventual re-establishing of relations.  

 

 

