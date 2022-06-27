Iran's Khatibzade: Riyadh Wants to Continue Talking With Tehran

ALBAWABA - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzade said Saudi Arabia wants to continue to talking with Tehran about re-establishing a diplomatic rapprochement.

#عاجل المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية: السعودية تريد استئناف المحادثات الدبلوماسية مع طهران

Saudi Arabia cut off diplomatic relations in 2016 and it is hoped continuing talks between the two countries in Iraq will lead to eventual re-establishing of relations.