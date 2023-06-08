Iran's president Raisi to visit 3 Latin countries

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Nova Kakhovka in Kherson amid the floods that took over the area after Kakhovka water dam collapsed.Zelenskyy came to Kherson Oblast on a ...
ALBAWABA - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will embark on a tour to visit Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba on Sunday, state news agency IRNA reported.
The Islamic Republic of Iran and the 3 countries share good relations in various fields. Raisi's purpose in visiting Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba is mainly to enhance the level of economic, political, and scientific cooperation with Iran.
Al Arabiya news reported citing IRNA that the visit aims to “strengthen relations with friendly countries and to increase economic and political cooperation” between Iran and the three countries.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is a huge supporter of Iran when it comes to producing nuclear weapons. He asked: “We don’t love atomic bombs... but what authority (do Western powers have) to want to prohibit Iran if it wants to make atomic bombs?”
Moreover, Iran states that nuclear weapons are produced solely for self-defense and peace.