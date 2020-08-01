Iran's Supreme Leader Halts Talks With the US over Missile and Nuclear Programs

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, ruled out negotiations with the United States over Tehran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs on Friday and urged Iranians to resist the Trump administration’s pressure.

"America's brutal sanctions on Iran are aimed at collapsing our economy ... Their aim is to limit our influence in the region and to halt our missile and nuclear capabilities," Khamenei said in a speech broadcast live on television.

"Relying on national capabilities and cutting our dependence on oil exports will help us resist America's pressure,” Reuters quoted him as saying.



Relations between Tehran and Washington have deteriorated since US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 a pact between Iran and six world powers; under which Iran accepted curbs on its nuclear program in return for lifting sanctions.

Washington has reimposed sanctions that have sharply lowered Tehran’s oil exports. The US says it wants Tehran to negotiate a wider deal to further curb Iran's nuclear work, halt its missile program and limit Iran’s regional influence.

Khamenei said Friday that European states have failed to salvage the country's 2015 nuclear deal.

"They have inflicted a blow on Iran's economy by hollow promises," he said in the televised speech.