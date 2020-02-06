Iraq’s New PM Allawi Makes a 'Package' of Promises to Protesters

  1. Home
Published February 6th, 2020 - 08:21 GMT
An Iraqi woman lifts a picture of the premier-designate Mohammad Allawi with the inscription "rejected", during an anti-government demonstration in the capital Baghdad's Tahrir square, on February 4, 2020. Anti-government demonstrators faced off against followers of the influential cleric Moqtada Sadr in protest squares across Iraq, a day after one demonstrator was killed in a clash between the two sides. Sadr backed the anti-government rallies when they erupted in October but has split with them by endorsing the nomination of Mohammad Allawi as prime minister, while protesters rejected him saying he was too close to the ruling elite they had been demonstrating against for four months. AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP
Allawi, 65, has been communications minister twice since the US-led invasion of 2003, but stepped down both times because of corruption in the government.

Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mohammad Allawi has pledged to release people detained for protesting, compensate the families of those killed, and work with the UN to implement the protesters’ demands.

The pledges follow a series of meetings this week with leaders of the protests against government corruption and failed public services that have rocked Baghdad and southern provinces since October.

“Since the beginning of the week, Mohammad Allawi has held a string of meetings with several dozen representatives of protesters from the eight provinces taking part in the uprising,” Hisham Al-Hashemi, an Iraqi security expert present at the meetings, said on Wednesday.

Iraq is the 16th most corrupt country in the world, according to Transparency International, and rooting out corruption has been a key demand of protesters.

Hashemi said Allawi had promised the protest delegations that he would confront embezzlement and the bloated public sector by changing up to 170 “acting” government officials and 450 directors-general in ministries.

Allawi also said up to two ministers in his Cabinet, which he has until March 2 to form, would be activists themselves, and that protesters could have a say in up to five ministerial nominations.

The Cabinet will be subject to a vote of confidence by Parliament. If it passes, Allawi will formally take up his role as prime minister. Until then, he is not able to implement executive decisions, including many of the reforms he is pledging.

Meanwhile, the top US commander for the Middle East has made an unannounced visit to Iraq as the Trump administration works to salvage relations with Iraqi leaders and head off the government’s push for a US troop withdrawal.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said he was “heartened” by meetings with Iraqi leaders. “I think we’re going to be able to find a way forward,” he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

