Iraq: 10 Rockets Target US Military Base in Anbar

Highlights
Some 10 rockets target Ain al-Assad military base in western Anbar province.
A military base housing US troops in western Iraq was attacked with rockets on Wednesday, local media reported.
According to Iraqi News Agency, some 10 rockets targeted Ain al-Assad military base, located in Anbar province.
No further details were provided.
Ain al-Assad accommodates US troops and was visited by former President Donald Trump on Dec. 26, 2018.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright Andolu Ajansi