Iraq: 10 Rockets Target US Military Base in Anbar

A military base housing US troops in western Iraq was attacked with rockets on Wednesday, local media reported.

According to Iraqi News Agency, some 10 rockets targeted Ain al-Assad military base, located in Anbar province.

No further details were provided.



Ain al-Assad accommodates US troops and was visited by former President Donald Trump on Dec. 26, 2018.

