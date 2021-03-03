  1. Home
  Iraq: 10 Rockets Target US Military Base in Anbar

Iraq: 10 Rockets Target US Military Base in Anbar

Published March 3rd, 2021 - 08:08 GMT
US Ain Al Assad Military Base under attack
US soldiers stand at the Qayyarah Air Base, where US-led troops in 2017 helped Iraqis plan out the fight against Daesh in nearby Mosul (AFP photo)
Some 10 rockets target Ain al-Assad military base in western Anbar province.

A military base housing US troops in western Iraq was attacked with rockets on Wednesday, local media reported.

According to Iraqi News Agency, some 10 rockets targeted Ain al-Assad military base, located in Anbar province.

No further details were provided.


Ain al-Assad accommodates US troops and was visited by former President Donald Trump on Dec. 26, 2018.

