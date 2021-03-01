  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. ISIS in Iraq: Two Killed in Diyala by Daesh Terrorists

ISIS in Iraq: Two Killed in Diyala by Daesh Terrorists

Published March 1st, 2021 - 01:22 GMT
Deadly ISIS men still show their heads
Kashmiri masked protester waving flags during clashes in Nowhattah Srinagar after Friday prayers on 21st December 2018. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
One person also kidnapped during armed attack on Ruwayshed village in Diyala province.

At least two people were killed Sunday in an attack by the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, according to police sources.

During the armed attack on Ruwayshed village, members of the terror group also kidnapped one person and set fire to some vehicles, Lieutenant Shalan al-Kamili from the Diyala Police Department told Anadolu Agency.

He said the terrorists managed to flee the area and the police are continuing their efforts to capture them.

In June 2014, the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group captured Mosul, Salahuddin and Anbar provinces and parts of Diyala and Kirkuk which were recaptured by Iraqi forces in late 2017 with support from a US-led coalition.

The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against Daesh/ISIS in these parts where the terror group recently mobilized its sleeper cells in rural areas.

This article has been adapted from its original source. 

March 5: Pope's Visit to Iraq is Seen as a 'Precious Gift'
Protests Overwhelm South Iraq, Governor Resigns
Biden Orders Military Airstrikes on Alleged Terror Targets on The Iraqi-Syrian Border
Tags:ISISIraqDiyala

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...