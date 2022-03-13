Iraq: 12 Ballistic Missiles Hit Erbil

A dozen ballistic missiles that hit northern Iraq’s Erbil were launched from outside the country, the counter-terror unit of northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said Sunday.

The Anti-Terrorism Unit said in a statement on its official Facebook page that the attack was "directed from the east," and there was no loss of life.

The attack at 1 a.m. (2300 GMT) had 12 ballistic missiles targeting a neighborhood in the direction of the US Consulate.

Separately, the KRG Interior Ministry announced that a citizen was slightly injured as a result of the missile attack.

NOW - Multiple long-range ballistic missiles fired at US consulate in Erbil, Iraq, Sky News Arabia reports.pic.twitter.com/N5VlVlkIJl — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 12, 2022

Some buildings and houses were damaged in the attack, it added.

"Numerous attacks in Erbil tonight were carried out with missiles and none of the missiles hit the new US Consulate in Erbil, which is under construction. However, the areas around the campus were hit by missiles," Lawk Ghafuri, KRG's head of Foreign Media Relations said on Twitter.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw earlier told Erbil-based broadcaster Rudaw that there was a terror attack against the US Consulate.

Noting that the attack was a terror attack, Khoshnaw said security forces in the city were alarmed right after the attack.

The US State Department reported that there were no casualties in the attack.

The prime minister of northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) condemned the attack in Erbil.

In a post on KRG’s official Twitter account, Masrour Barzani said: "Erbil will not bow down to cowards. I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on several places in Erbil."

He urged the people of Erbil to obey the instructions of security forces.

Moreover, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on his social media account that the attack targeted the safety of the people, adding that they would start investigations on the attack.

Kadhimi said on his social media account: "Our security forces will investigate this attack. We will resist attacks targeting the security of our cities and the well-being of our people."

This is reproduced from its original source