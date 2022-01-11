  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iraq: A 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Sulaymaniyah

Iraq: A 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Sulaymaniyah

Published January 11th, 2022 - 08:28 GMT
earthquake hit Sulaymaniyah governorate in Iraq
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 was registered in Sulaymaniyah governorate, east of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, on Monday, with no immediate reports of injuries or damage, Iraq’s state news agency said citing the Ministry of Transport. 

Also ReadA 6.6-magnitude Quake Hits an Island Near AustraliaA 6.6-magnitude Quake Hits an Island Near Australia

“The earthquake was recorded at 09:29 p.m. local time, its magnitude was 4.5, and it was (located) 14 km north-east of Chamchamal district of Sulaymaniyah province,” the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring said.

It added that the quake was felt by residents in the area, and urged the public to “take caution, avoid rumors and false news, and abide by the seismic recommendations” issued by the authority.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:IraqearthquakeSulaymaniyahSulaymaniyah governorate

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...