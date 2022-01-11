Iraq: A 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Sulaymaniyah

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 was registered in Sulaymaniyah governorate, east of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, on Monday, with no immediate reports of injuries or damage, Iraq’s state news agency said citing the Ministry of Transport.

Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M4.4 in Iraq 45 min ago pic.twitter.com/IfDBp6RStA — EMSC (@LastQuake) January 10, 2022

“The earthquake was recorded at 09:29 p.m. local time, its magnitude was 4.5, and it was (located) 14 km north-east of Chamchamal district of Sulaymaniyah province,” the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring said.

It added that the quake was felt by residents in the area, and urged the public to “take caution, avoid rumors and false news, and abide by the seismic recommendations” issued by the authority.

This article has been adapted from its original source.