  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iraq: 8 Killed, Dozens Injured in Violent Protests

Iraq: 12 Killed, 270 Injured in Violent Protests

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published August 29th, 2022 - 05:19 GMT
Green Zone
A supporter of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr carries the Iraqi flag as he walks down a road blocked by burning tyres during a demonstration in Iraq's southern city of Basra on August 29, 2022. (Photo by Hussein Faleh / AFP)

New reports says 12 people were killed in live fire and 270 others were wounded in clashes in Iraq, medics told AFP.

Also ReadIraq Imposes Curfew Across Baghdad After Mass ProtestsIraq Imposes Curfew Across Baghdad After Mass Protests

Local media reported earlier, Monday, at least 8 protesters were killed and dozens others were injured in the Iraqi Green Zone as demonstrations turn violent in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. Protests in Iraq erupted after the announcement of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to withdraw from political life.

Following political resignation, supporters of the Iraqi Sadrist movement have taken streets surrounding the Green Zone and stormed the presidential palace before being taken out by the Iraqi armed forces hours later.

Green Zone

(Source: Ahmad Al-rubaye / AFP)

Older reports also revealed that 22 protesters were wounded in the latest violent clashes between Sadrist members and supporters of a rival faction.

A nationwide curfew was announced at 7 PM (Iraqi time) across the country by the army as protests continues in Iraq's Green Zone.

Videos were widely shared on social media showing some protesters in Basrah setting on fire a billboard of Qasem Soleimani, former commander of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force.

Angry protesters have also stormed several governmental building in the country including the headquarters of Wasit Governorate Council, in eastern Iraq, south-east of Baghdad.

Tags:IraqprotestsMuqtada Al-Sadrclashes

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...