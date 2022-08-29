  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iraq Imposes Curfew Across Baghdad After Mass Protests

Iraq Imposes Curfew Across Baghdad After Mass Protests

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published August 29th, 2022 - 12:08 GMT
Sadrist movement

Iraq's Joint Operations Command announced a curfew across Baghdad starting at 3:30 PM today following the mass protests that followed the Iraqi Sadrist Movement's leader statement, local Iraqi media reported.

Also ReadIraq's Muqtada Al-Sadr Announces His Political RetirementIraq's Muqtada Al-Sadr Announces His Political Retirement

Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr revealed he is fully withdrawing from political life in a statement that was made on his official Twitter account. 

Hundreds of people rushed to the streets in Iraq protesting across the Green Zone after the announcement of the Sadrist leader.

Sadrist supporters have also broken into the presidential palace in Iraq's Green Zone in the capital Baghdad while army forces urged them to halt demonstrations.

Tags:Muqtada Al-SadrSadrist MovementIraqBaghdadcurfew

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...