Iraq Imposes Curfew Across Baghdad After Mass Protests

Iraq's Joint Operations Command announced a curfew across Baghdad starting at 3:30 PM today following the mass protests that followed the Iraqi Sadrist Movement's leader statement, local Iraqi media reported.

Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr revealed he is fully withdrawing from political life in a statement that was made on his official Twitter account.

عاجل || العمليات المشتركة: إعلان حظر تجوال شامل في #بغداد من الساعة الثالثة والنصف ظهراً. pic.twitter.com/mEsqtCylRB — مركز أخبار العراق (@Newsofiraq) August 29, 2022

Hundreds of people rushed to the streets in Iraq protesting across the Green Zone after the announcement of the Sadrist leader.

Sadrist supporters have also broken into the presidential palace in Iraq's Green Zone in the capital Baghdad while army forces urged them to halt demonstrations.