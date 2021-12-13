  1. Home
  3. Iraq Repatriates Over 3,350 Migrants From Belarus

Published December 13th, 2021 - 09:04 GMT
Iraqi migrants return home from Belarus
Members of a Kurdish family from Dohuk in Iraq are seen in a forest near the Polish-Belarus border while waiting for the border guard patrol, near Narewka, Poland, on November 9, 2021. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)
Iraq has also provided temporary passports for 383 Iraqis who lost their documents, says country’s Foreign Ministry

Over 3,350 Iraqi migrants who were stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland have been brought back home, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced Sunday

“So far, we have brought 3,556 people back to Iraq," spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told local media.

"The Iraqi consular service issued a total of 383 passports to people who lost their documents and found themselves in the territory of Belarus, Lithuania, Latvia or Poland," al-Sahaf added.

Due to unfavorable living conditions in Iraq, a large number of people have been waiting in difficult conditions at the Belarusian border to travel to Europe with dreams of a better life.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

