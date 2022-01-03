Iraq: Security Officers Arrested Over Death of 20 Civilians

Iraqi forces arrested multiple security officers in connection with the death of 20 civilians in central Iraq, according to a local security official on Sunday.

Iraq has detained security officers over death of 20 civilians https://t.co/11p54imp1x — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) January 3, 2022

The civilians were killed during a security operation to arrest two suspected militants in the village of Al-Rashayed in Babel province on Thursday.

The killings have triggered outrage across Iraq, forcing the government to launch an investigation into the incident.

The security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said several security personnel, including officers, were arrested in connection with the fatal operation. He, however, did not give an exact number.

“Investigations showed that the core of the problem was a family dispute between the head of the family and one of his sons-in-law,” the official said.

The incident does not seem to be terror related, according to officialshttps://t.co/3Kuy0o4miZ — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) January 3, 2022

He argued that the son-in-law, who works as a police officer, gave false information that his father-in-law was hiding two terrorists in his house.

“A security force attempted to arrest the victim, but he refused to surrender, which led to a shootout,” the security official said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.