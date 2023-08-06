Breaking Headline

Iraq seeks Interpol's help in $2.5 billion corruption scandal

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 6th, 2023 - 03:54 GMT
The scandal centers around suspicious cash withdrawals between 2021 and 2022, and Iraqi officials are pursuing Interpol Red Notices for those implicated.

ALBAWABA- Iraq plans to request Interpol's assistance in arresting former senior officials, including an ex-finance minister and an ex-intelligence chief, allegedly involved in the theft of over $2.5 billion from the country's Tax Commission. 

According to Reuters, the scandal centers around suspicious cash withdrawals between 2021 and 2022, and Iraqi officials are pursuing Interpol Red Notices for those implicated.

Current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is committed to fighting corruption, and Judge Haider Hanoun, chief of Iraq's Integrity Commission, is urging cooperation from the U.S. and U.K. in apprehending fugitive suspects involved in the case. 

Over 48 individuals are suspected to be involved in the corruption scandal.

