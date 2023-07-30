Kuwaiti-Iraqi summit to resolve contested border dispute including maritime area

ALBAWABA- Iraq and Kuwait's foreign ministers announced their commitment to reach a definitive agreement on demarcating their borders, which includes a disputed maritime area in the Gulf.

Both the countries aim to resolve outstanding problems between the two nations as part of Iraq's effort to strengthen ties with Arab Gulf states and enhance regional economic cooperation.

In 2021, Iraq made the final payment of over $52 billion in war reparations to Kuwait. The conflict arose when Saddam Hussein's forces invaded oil-rich Kuwait in August 1990 and annexed it, but were later expelled by an international coalition led by the United States.

It is worth noting that the United Nations established de facto land and maritime borders between the countries in 1993, after Iraq's invasion of Kuwait three years earlier. While Iraq is willing to acknowledge Kuwait's land border, the maritime border remains a point of contention. Baghdad insists on obtaining unrestricted access to Gulf waters, crucial for its economy and oil exports.

Notably, Kuwaiti coastguards frequently detain Iraqi fishermen and seize their vessels for entering Kuwaiti territorial waters "illegally" due to the longstanding dispute.

After a meeting between Iraqi Foreign Minister his Kuwaiti counterpart in Baghdad today, both countries emphasized their commitment to resolving the border issues. Technical committees will continue discussions, and Baghdad will host a legal committee meeting regarding the talks on August 14.