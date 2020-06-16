Iraq: Three Rockets Land Near Baghdad's International Airport

Three Katyusha rockets landed near Baghdad International Airport late on Monday, the Iraqi military said.

The military said it found rocket launchers with several rockets in a rural area in western Baghdad, and there were no reports of damage or casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Monday’s development was the latest in a string of rocket attacks in the country.

Two Katyusha rockets hit an Iraqi base north of Baghdad late Saturday but missed US-led coalition troops stationed there, Iraq's military and a coalition official said.



A statement from Iraq's security forces said the rockets were launched north of Baghdad and did not cause any damage to the Taji base.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

It was the third attack in a week to target US troops or diplomats.

The attacks follow several weeks of relative respite from more than two dozen similar incidents in recent months.

Since October, at least 30 attacks have targeted American troops or diplomats, severely straining ties between Baghdad and Washington.

Tensions reached boiling point in January when the US killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Popular Mobilization Forces commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike in Baghdad.

Washington has accused armed groups backed by Iran for the repeated rocket attacks. But it also blamed the Iraqi government for not doing enough to protect US installations.

This article has been adapted from its original source.