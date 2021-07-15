Iraqi Cleric Moqtada Sadr Withdraws From The Coming Elections

Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada Sadr announced that he will not participate in the coming elections which is planned to take place in October due to corruption.

The Iraqi cleric announced also to washed his hands from the current government and the coming one.

"مقتدى الصدر" لن يشارك في الانتخابات التشريعية القادمة ، و يسحب يده من الحكومة الحالية والقادمة . — Albidhani.kadhim (@albidhani) July 15, 2021

Moqtada Sadr said during a T.V. speech: "to preserve the rest of the country and to save Iraq which was burnt by corrupt and they still do; I announce my my withdrawal from the upcoming elections."

He also called Iraqis to stand with their country against corrupted government and warned them not to sell it by emphasising on the importance of Iraq.

Social media sources revealed after the Iraqi cleric's withdrawal; several other Sadr party members have also joined Moqtada in the boycott campaign.

انسحاب عدد من مرشحي الكتلة الصدرية بعد قرار زعيم التيار الصدري مقتدى الصدر مقاطعة الانتخابات. — عشتار الرافدين 🕊 (@eshtar__) July 15, 2021

Parliamentary elections in Iraq are set to take place on 10 October 2021. The elections are to vote on the 328 members of the Council of Representatives who will in turn elect the Iraqi President and Prime Minister.