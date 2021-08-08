Iraqi Defense Minister, Egyptian President Discuss Military Cooperation

  1. Home
Published August 8th, 2021 - 09:34 GMT
This file photo taken on March 02, 2017 shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaking at a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Cairo. KHALED DESOUKI / AFP
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held talks on Saturday with the Iraqi Defense Minister Lieutenant-General Juma Inad Saadoun, along with the country's Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki.

Egyptian presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady said that the meeting discussed bilateral military cooperation between the two countries, including joint training programs, exchange of experiences and capacity-raising, as well as reviewing certain Arab and regional issues of common interest.

Saadoun conveyed a written message to Sisi from Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, which included an affirmation of Iraq’s appreciation for Egyptian efforts in support of Iraqi interests, particularly in facing common challenges – foremost of which is combating terrorism and achieving security, stability and development.

The letter also stressed Iraq’s aspiration to strengthen cooperation with Egypt and learn from the inspiring successes by President Sisi in pushing his nation’s development.


Sisi stressed Egypt’s keenness to cooperate with Iraq in all fields by strengthening its national role in the Arab world, achieving everything that would realize the interests of Iraq and its people, help it overcome all challenges, combat terrorism, and preserve its security and stability.

Trade exchange between Egypt and Iraq has moved on positively despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the total volume of trade exchange amounting to US$747.6 million last year, compared to $551.3 million in 2019 – an increase of 36 percent.

The value of Egyptian exports to Iraq amounted to $421.7 million last year compared to $411.4 million in 2019, an increase of three percent, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

