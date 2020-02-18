  1. Home
Iraqi Forces Use Pellet Guns, Slingshots to Confront Protesters

Published February 18th, 2020 - 12:03 GMT
In this file photo taken on September 07, 2018, an Iraqi protester holds up an Iranian flag as another sets it on fire for him, next to a portrait depicting Iran's former and current Supreme Leaders Ayatollah Khomeini and Khamenei, during demonstrations against the government and the lack of basic services in Basra. Mocking clerics, falling in love at rallies and mending a broken society: even if Iraq's young protesters have failed to overthrow entrenched politicians, they have scored by shattering decades-old taboos. Haidar MOHAMMED ALI / AFP
An anti-government protest movement began Oct. 1 to decry rampant corruption, poor services and unemployment in Baghdad and Iraq's predominantly Shia south.

Iraqi security forces on Monday used pellet guns and slingshots in a confrontation with protesters near Baghdad's Khilani square.

Gunshots were heard during the clashes, and riot police also used steel ball ammo and teargas, protesters said.

A number of protesters were injured by steel ball ammunition and were treated by volunteer medics on site.

Protesters and security forces have been clashing almost every day near the Khilani area, which is close to Tahrir Square, the main protest camp.

An anti-government protest movement began Oct. 1 to decry rampant corruption, poor services and unemployment in Baghdad and Iraq's predominantly Shia south.

Over 500 have died since then under fire from security forces using live bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds.

