Iraq Looks For Better Times as It Hosts a Nine-Nation Venue

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said during a conference of nine nations on Saturday Iraq could become one of the "pillars of stability in the region".

Held in Baghdad, the conference drew top officials from Middle Eastern countries and French President Emmanuel Macron, Kurdistan24 reported.

Chairing the meeting, Kadhimi said Iraq had turned the page on the country serving as an "arena for settling international conflicts" and a launchpad for attacks on neighboring countries.



"We have reached this far, after many years of conflicts and challenges," he said, praising Iraq's partners for progress in fighting terrorist groups.

Macron said the conference indicated a desire from Iraq "to enhance understanding and relations," according to the news outlet. He said the country's scheduled October elections will move Iraq to a "new stage."

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi also called for closer political and economic ties with France, reports Ahram Online. El-Sisi was particularly interested in working with France on Egypt's "Decent Life" initiative, which was launched in July to improve infrastructure and living standards for approximately 59 million rural Egyptians who live in 4,658 villages across the country.

This article has been adapted from its original source.