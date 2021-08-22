Iraqi Premier in Kuwait to Draw up Regional Roadmap

  1. Home
Published August 22nd, 2021 - 09:01 GMT
Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi looks on as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks briefly to the press outside of her office at the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. Al-Kadhimi is meeting with members of Congress from both parties on Wednesday afternoon. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP
The Iraqi PM's visit comes as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation and bilateral relations

Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi landed in Kuwait on Sunday with a high-ranking government delegation, the media office of the prime minister revealed in a statement received by state news agency INA.

Al-Kadhimi confirmed his visit comes as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation and bilateral relations with various countries, including Kuwait.


Earlier, the prime minister stressed that discussions with the political leaders in Kuwait are necessary to draw up a regional road map.

The prime minister added that Iraq’s government is committed to hold elections on their scheduled date of Oct. 10 later this year and said it has prepared all the necessary procedures for fair elections.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

