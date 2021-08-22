Iraqi Premier in Kuwait to Draw up Regional Roadmap

Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi landed in Kuwait on Sunday with a high-ranking government delegation, the media office of the prime minister revealed in a statement received by state news agency INA.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Kuwait on Sunday on an official one-day visit. Senior Kuwaiti officials received him at the airport, including His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah.#IraqiPrimeMinister #IraqPM #KuwaitTimes pic.twitter.com/gtDg3usxFA — Kuwait Times (@kuwaittimesnews) August 22, 2021

Al-Kadhimi confirmed his visit comes as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation and bilateral relations with various countries, including Kuwait.



Earlier, the prime minister stressed that discussions with the political leaders in Kuwait are necessary to draw up a regional road map.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is planning to visit Kuwait next week, just days before the Baghdad Regional Summit which will convene leaders of the neighbors of Iraq among others. https://t.co/oWEQ4p17iT — BasNews English (@EnglishBasNews) August 21, 2021

The prime minister added that Iraq’s government is committed to hold elections on their scheduled date of Oct. 10 later this year and said it has prepared all the necessary procedures for fair elections.