ALBAWABA - An Iraqi military has been sentenced to 15 years for embezzling 13 billion Iraqi dinars which is the equivalent of more than $9 million.

#العراق... السجن 15 عاما لضابط أمني اختلس 13 مليار دينار https://t.co/nStjioNrBN — Annahar Al Arabi (@AnnaharAr) September 29, 2022

The officer's rank is that of a brigadier-general serving in one of the Iraqi security services.