Iraqi Premier Pledges to Fight ISIS at NATO Summit

Published July 1st, 2021 - 11:18 GMT
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi delivers a speech in Baghdad, last May. (AFP)
Iraq is expected to hold early parliamentary elections in October

Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Wednesday vowed to continue the fight against terrorism and welcomed NATO’s role in raising the combat level of his country’s armed forces.

Kadhimi, on a trip to Brussels, met with top NATO officials at its headquarters to discuss the progress being made by the military alliance’s mission in Iraq, Iraqi News Agency (INA) said.

 

According to a statement released by his office, Kadhimi praised "the role of our armed forces in all its forms as they confront terrorism” and described Iraq as the first line of resistance in the war against Daesh.

"Iraq highly values the role of the alliance,” Kadhimi added while calling for continued assistance in the field of training, armament and intelligence support.

For its part, NATO affirmed its appreciation for the progress achieved by Iraq’s various political, security and economic establishments, expressing readiness to support the Iraqi government's efforts to “organize early, fair and equitable elections."

Iraq is expected to hold early parliamentary elections in October. 

