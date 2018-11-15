Iraqi President Barham Saleh Start Working Visit to Jordan

Iraqi President Barham Saleh (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Royal Court Disable alert for Barham Saleh Follow >

Iraqi President Barham Saleh is scheduled on Thursday to start a working visit to the Kingdom, during which he will hold talks with His Majesty King Abdullah on means to boost cooperation at all levels.

Discussions between the two leaders will also address the latest regional developments, the Royal Court said in a statement.

Saleh will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and senior officials.

His Majesty, in a phone call in October, congratulated Saleh on his election by the Iraqi parliament.

During the call, King Abdullah also affirmed Jordan’s keenness to bolster ties with Iraq in the best interest of the two countries and peoples, wishing President Saleh success, and the people of Iraq further prosperity and progress.





On November 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi paid a working visit to Iraq, where he discussed with the Iraqi president, prime minister and other officials bilateral relations and regional developments.

Safadi voiced the Kingdom's keenness on strengthening cooperation with Iraq, in all fields, and support to Baghdad and the new government during “this crucial stage”.

Jordan and Iraq are working on capitalising on the increasing stability of the eastern neighbour after the defeat of terror groups, particularly Daesh, which controlled large swathes of the country between 2014-2018.

This article has been adapted from its original source.