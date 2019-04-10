Iraqi President Calls for Tensions Reduction in the Middle East

Iraq's President Barham Saleh (AFP)

Iraqi President Barham Salih called for reducing tensions in the Middle East while highlighting the importance of combating terrorism.

Salih made the statements in a meeting Tuesday with Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad.

Salih emphasized the need to reduce tensions in the region in the context of strengthening international security and consolidating joint action.

McKenzie also noted that the U.S. would continue to support Iraqi forces in eliminating terrorism.

The U.S delegation’s visit came a day after the Trump administration’s unprecedented action of designating Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) a "foreign terrorist organization”.

Trump said the designation "recognizes the reality that Iran is not only a state sponsor of terrorism but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft".

In response to Washington's decision, Iran's National Security Council officially designated CENTCOM as a “terrorist organization”.

In a statement Tuesday, Iran’s General Staff accused Washington of protecting Israel and destabilizing the region by “supporting terrorists”.

