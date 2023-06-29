Iraqi protestors storm Swedish embassy in reaction to Quran burning

ALBAWABA-In a strong reaction to the burning of the Noble Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm-Sweden on Wednesday, coinciding with the significant Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, enraged protesters in Iraq stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday afternoon. They forcefully removed the Swedish national emblem, the three crowns, from the top of the Swedish embassy building.

The burning of the Holy Qur'an has sparked significant outrage and condemnation from several Islamic countries, including Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, and others.

In response to this incident and the broader issue of religious disrespect and rising Islamophobia in the West, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have called for an urgent meeting of the Islamic Conference League. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the repercussions of such acts and find ways to address the growing concerns surrounding the mistreatment of religion.

However, the Swedish government has recurrently permitted the desecration of the Muslim holy book of the Qur’an under the pretext of freedom of speech.