Iraqi man kills 9-year daughter over TikTok video

ALBAWABA - An Iraqi father killed his 9-year-old daughter after a TikTok video of the victim has gone viral on the social media platform.

Iraqi Women Rights posted Tuesday a photo of the young Iraq victim who was murdered at the hands of her father in Diwaniyah Governorate.

It wrote: "Instead of killing your children, try to teach and advise them." Iraqi Women Rights further highlighted that the crime happened as Muslims in Iraq were preparing to welcome Eid Al-Adha.

اب يقتل ابنته البالغة من العمر 9 سنوات بسبب انتشار لها فيديو على تطبيق التيك توك في محافظة الديوانية

ببدال ماتعلمون وتنصحون اطفالكم تقتلونهم هو هذا الحل عندك اذا كانت بنيه فيتم حل المشكلة بانهاء حياتها ؟

خوش عيد وتخافون الله تنهون ارواح اطفال بمجرد يخطئون او ميمشون حسب اخلاقكم… pic.twitter.com/bElwdzp7kT — Iraqi Women Rights (@iwro_org) June 27, 2023

The murder have triggered anger among activists and human rights advocates as some called on Iraqi authorities to punish the father and implement toughest sentence against him for killing his young child.

A person wrote: "There is no reason for a father, brother, or any person ​​from the family, neighbors, tribe, or clan to kill any girl or woman, no matter what."

Another commented: "A young woman was killed in Saudi Arabia because of TikTok. A child was killed in Iraq because of TikTok. The issue is that Middle Eastern men see women as a disgrace that must be removed."