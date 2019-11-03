Irish, Scottish Govts Want Work Together in Next 5 Years. But How?

The Irish and Scottish governments are launching a joint bilateral review to look at how the two countries can work together over the next five years, the Scottish Government reported today.

More than two decades after the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the British-Irish Council, Scotland and Ireland are looking forward to establishing a new level of convergence in the changing context of Brexit.





The review announced by Irish Tánaiste, Simon Coveney ,and Scottish External Affairs Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, is the first undertaken by the two countries.

It will cover collaboration in key policy areas including trade, research and culture, as well as joint initiatives such as the Irish-Scottish Health Forum.

Steve Keen, an Australian economist, author and political analyst, provides insight into this joint bilateral review of relations, encompassing shared policy areas.

This article has been adapted from its original source.