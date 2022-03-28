ISIS Claims Responsibility for Israel Terrorist Attack

The terrorist group ISIS has claimed to be behind a shooting attack in Hadera, Israel, on Monday March 27 that killed two people and injured at least five others according to reports by Israeli officials.

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement it was the second attack in Israel to be linked to ISIS within one week. "A second attack by ISIS supporters inside Israel requires the security forces to adapt quickly to the new threat," he said.

Israeli officials announced that the two people killed in the attack were Israeli police officers and that of those injured one was a police officer and four were civilians.

Security camera footage of the attack shows two men, who Israeli intelligence officials identified as Israeli Arab ISIS operatives, getting off a bus in Hadera then shooting the people around them. Israeli officials later confirmed the two gunmen were shot and killed by Israeli police officers.

The Monday March 27 attack follows another attack in Israel that occurred on March 22 when a man stabbed multiple people and ran over another, killing four people. Israeli officials said the man behind the March 22 attack had been previously convicted of supporting ISIS.

Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic party in control of Gaza, publicly praised the March 27 shooting attack as a "heroic operation" and a "natural and legitimate response" to "Israel's crimes against our people."

The March 27 shooting took place as Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was hosting Arab state representatives, including a top diplomat from Egypt and the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in what Israel said was a "historic" meeting.