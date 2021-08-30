ISIS Claims Responsibility For The Kabul Airport's Rocket Attack

ISIS group has claimed responsibility for the latest rocket attack on Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday.

The group has made the statement through its Telegram channel.

ISIS posted: "By the grace of God Almighty, the soldiers of the Caliphate targeted Kabul International Airport with six Katyusha rockets," Alarabiya reported.

Moreover, the US announced to intercept and destroy up to 5 rockets targeting Kabul Airport on Monday, US official said.