  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. ISIS Claims Responsibility For The Kabul Airport's Rocket Attack

ISIS Claims Responsibility For The Kabul Airport's Rocket Attack

Published August 30th, 2021 - 12:22 GMT
ISIS group behind Kabul Airport attack.
Highlights
ISIS group was behind Kabul Airport's rocket attack Yesterday.

ISIS group has claimed responsibility for the latest rocket attack on Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday. 

Also ReadFresh Explosion in Kabul, Deaths, Casualties to be Announced Fresh Explosion in Kabul, Deaths, Casualties to be Announced

The group has made the statement through its Telegram channel.

ISIS posted: "By the grace of God Almighty, the soldiers of the Caliphate targeted Kabul International Airport with six Katyusha rockets," Alarabiya reported.

Moreover, the US announced to intercept and destroy up to 5 rockets targeting Kabul Airport on Monday, US official said.

Tags:ISIS groupISISAfghanistanKabul airport

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...