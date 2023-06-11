ISIS militants kill 3 Iraqi soldiers in Kirkuk, Iraq

ALBAWABA - Earlier today, ISIS militants killed 3 Iraqi soldiers and left 4 others wounded in a pre-dawn attack carried out by ISIS in the northern city of Kirkuk.

The attack took place in the disputed region of Kirkuk between the Iraqi federal government, which controls the city, and the government of Kurdistan. “Three soldiers, including two officers, were killed, and four other soldiers were wounded,” the official told AFP, Arab News reported.

The assailants used automatic weapons in the attack on their barracks in Wadi al-Naft, about 25 kilometres west of the city of Kirkuk, the official said on condition of anonymity.https://t.co/0AsFuIAhkU — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) June 11, 2023

Some social media accounts on twitter claim that the attack resulted in the killing of 5 Iraqi soldiers, however, official sources only confirmed 3.

The ISIS militants claimed parts of Iraq and its neighbor Syria in 2014 and declared a "caliphate" and ruled tyrannically till their announced defeat in 2017 by Iraqi and U.S. forces.

In March, an Iraqi military official announced that there are between 300 and 500 active ISIS militants in Iraq.