Israel Extends Detention of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader

Published August 25th, 2022 - 08:58 GMT
Islamic Jihad
Bassam al-Saadi, one of the leaders of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine poses for a picture at the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees, in the north of the occupied West Bank, on September 10, 2020. AFP / JAAFAR ASHTIYEH

Israeli Ofer court announced, on Thursday, extending the detention of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bassam Saadi till Sunday with claims that it hasn't finished legal proceedings, Shehab Agency reported.

An Israeli court has begun this morning a trial against Palestinian Islamic Jihad official Bassam Saadi with the aim to release an indictment list against him

Palestinian Islamic Jihad decried the arrest of one of its main leaders, Sheikh Bassam, in the occupied West Bank saying Israel has 'crossed the red line'.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad warned Israel several times to release Bassam Saadi who was arrested in Jenin Refugee Camp raids threatening a harsh response while the Islamic Jihad leader's family called for a health committee to conduct a check-up on his health.

Sheikh Bassam Saadi, who is a leading figure in the Islamic Jihad movement, was arrested on August 1st in a raid by an undercover 'Israeli' force into his home in Jenin refugee camp, According to Quds News Network.

